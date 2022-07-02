Agra, Jul 2 (PTI) A police constable risked his life to rescue a 54-year-old man trapped up to his neck in a swamp here, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra zone, Rajeev Krishna appreciated the brave efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar and announced a reward for him for saving the man's life.

A video of the daring rescue operation surfaced on social media on Saturday.

SHO of Barhan police station in Agra Sher Singh said information was received about the man stuck in the swamp near the railway station in Etmadpur on Friday afternoon.

He was identified as Brajesh Kumar of a Tajganj locality, Singh said, adding that the man was not able to move.

"After we reached the spot, Constable Sandesh Kumar tied a rope to his waist and entered the swamp. Kumar grabbed hold of the man and other policemen helped drag them out using the rope," the SHO said.

After he was rescued, the man was sent for treatment to a health centre in Etmadpur, he added.

