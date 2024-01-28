Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after being accidentally stabbed while trying to save his brother's friend, who was attempting suicide, in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday, and the police have arrested the person who was attempting self-harm, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Odisha on February 3 To Inaugurate Permanent Campus of IIM at Sambalpur.

The arrested person, Rohit Gyaneshwar Kharwe (27), used to reside in the house of his friend Manish Pramod Karwade in the Hudkeshwar area of the city. Manish's mother and brother Shubham also lived there.

Rohit was upset that his younger sister had been missing for the past seven years, he said.

Also Read | 'We Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi Push for Cordiality in INDIA Bloc,' Says DMK Leader TR Baalu.

On Thursday night, Rohit became emotional and started blaming himself for not being able to trace his sister. He grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to kill himself, said the official citing the FIR.

Rohit pushed Manish after he tried to intervene. Manish's head hit against a wall, causing injuries, the official said.

Shubham then tried to snatch the knife from Rohit but got accidentally stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital where succumbed to his wounds in the early hours of Friday.

Based on Manish's statement, the Hudkeshwar police arrested Rohit for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Saturday, he said, adding further investigations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)