Bhadohi (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A court in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man and a woman to 14-year imprisonment on Thursday in a case of trafficking of two minor girls.

Special POCSO judge Madhu Dogra convicted Lakshmi Devi (53) and Sonu (30) and acquitted two other accused in the case, special prosecution counsel Ashwini Kumar Mishra said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 on Devi and Rs 60,000 on Sonu.

According to the prosecution, a case of kidnapping was lodged at Bhadohi Kotwali police station in March 2018 after two girls, aged 10 and 12, went missing from their home.

Two other accused in the case were acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

