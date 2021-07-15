New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group on Thursday organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai.

According to the government, juicy varieties of mangoes from north India, including Chausa and Langra, sourced in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh mandi board, were displayed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recently, for boosting mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle east countries, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety from Malda district of West Bengal was exported to Bahrain. The consignment of Fazil mango was exported by APEDA registered DM enterprises, Kolkata and imported by Al Jazira Group, Bahrain.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.

It recently organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes including GI certified from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre.

The nine varieties included GI certified Khirsapati (Malda, West Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (Malda, West Bengal), Fazli (Malda, West Bengal), Dusshheri (Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Amrapali and Chausa (Malda, West Bengal) and Langda (Nadiya, West Bengal).

In June 2021, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed. The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporters.

APEDA organised a mango festival in Berlin, Germany as well.

In a bid to increase mangoes exports to South Korea, APEDA in collaboration with the Indian embassy, Seoul and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, had earlier organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet.

For the first time in this season, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of GI certified Banganapalli and other variety Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh to South Korea.

In India, mango is also referred to as 'king of fruits' and referred to as Kalpavriksha (wish-granting tree) in ancient scriptures. While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in the total production of the fruit.

Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice. (ANI)

