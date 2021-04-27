Imphal, Apr 27 (PTI) BJP Manipur unit president Prof S Tikendra Singh said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Singh told PTI over the phone that he has quarantined himself at his home at Nambol in Bishnupur district after he tested positive for COVID-19.
He said that his health condition is normal.
The state BJP president requested all persons who came in contact with him in the last few days to take COVID-19 test.
