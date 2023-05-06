Imphal, May 6 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

Singh made the announcement after chairing an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

"Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability in the state," he said.

"During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability," he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various political parties, including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP, and former CM O Ibobi Singh.

"It was further resolved to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level," he tweeted.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Singh also held a video conference with the senior officials of the state government, police and para-military forces to review the on-ground operations.

"The entire team is working round the clock to ensure that peace prevails in the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, he met representatives of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, and the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO).

