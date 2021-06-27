Imphal, June 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday hailed the BJP central leadership for appointing a woman member to lead the state unit of the saffron party.

The BJP has named Sharda Devi as president of the Manipur BJP.

She will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.

Singh said Sharda Devi's appointment is a step forward towards empowerment of women in the country.

She had joined the BJP in June 1995 and contested the lmphal Municipal Council elections.

