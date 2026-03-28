Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Author Arundhati Roy's book 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' has won the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography on Saturday.

The National Book Critics Circle Award announced the winners for the books published in English in six categories, which include Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Seeks Truce in Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit; Is the Miraval Battle Finally Ending?.

Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' was in contention for the award with other finalists including Geraldine Brooks' 'Memorial Days', Beth Macy's 'Paper Girl', Hanif Kureishi's 'Shattered' and Miriam Toews' 'A Truce That Is Not Peace'

Taking to their Instagram, Arundhati Roy and Scribner Books shared the winner's announcement by the NBCC on Saturday.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Lists Hidden Hills Mansion for USD 20.2 Million – a Look Inside Her Luxury Estate.

"MOTHER MARY COMES TO ME has won the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography! Congratulations, Arundhati Roy," wrote Arundhati Roy

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWZuxcTlFDR/

Arundhati Roy's autobiography 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' traces Roy's complex relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, a fierce and formidable force who shaped Arundhati's life both as a woman and a writer.

This marks the second novel of Arundhati, which comes after a 20-year gap during which she wrote essays that earned her both reverence and vilification and is also her first memoir.

Arundhati Roy won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. She was the first Indian woman to win this prize, which is awarded for the best original novel written in English and published in the UK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)