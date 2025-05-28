Imphal, May 28 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the Congress has filed an RTI before the state government seeking the name and the designation of the person who ordered the removal of the state's name from a government bus recently.

The opposition party also sought the name and designation of the commandant of the 4th Mahar Regiment, the personnel of which had forced staffers of a government bus carrying journalists to attend the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul to remove the state's name from the vehicle in Gwaltabi area on May 20.

Also Read | Lahanu Shidwa Kom Dies: Veteran Tribal Leader and Former CPI(M) MP Passes Away at 86 Following Brief Illness.

The incident sparked public protests in the ethnic strife-torn state where normalcy was returning after over two years of conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki Zo groups. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 260 people and rendered thousands homeless.

"The incident in which personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment stopped a government bus at Gwaltabi and had the state's name removed has never ever happened in Manipur's history. The bus was carrying journalists for the Shirui Lily Festival to Ukhrul and was sponsored by the state government," Congress spokesperson Dr Rabi Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: 3 Quakes, Strongest One Being 5.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale, Rock State; No Damage or Casualties Reported.

"The act was an insult and humiliation to our land and our historical legacy. Despite protests by the people to clarify who issued the orders, the authorities have remained silent. Manipur's name was intact even before the state's merger with India in 1949. The fact that this act happened despite the imposition of the President's rule in the state is also an insult to the President of this great nation," Khan, the vice chairman of Congress's legal cell said.

With the advice of Congress leaders, the party has filed an RTI before the Commissioner (Home) of the Manipur government to know the details of the incident, he said.

"We have sought the name and designation of the commandant of the 4th Mahar Regiment who was posted at Gwaltabi on May 20, as well as the name and designation of the person who gave the orders to remove the word Manipur," Khan said.

"We have also sought the name and designation of the state and central public information officers of the 4th Mahar Regiment," Khan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)