Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): In the quiet hill town of Lamka, Churachandpur, a small school is making a big difference.

The Malsawm Initiative (TMI), dedicated to children with disabilities, is rewriting the meaning of inclusive education, one child, one breakthrough, and one dream at a time.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

What began as a humble centre for a few children has now become a powerful movement of care, courage, and community transformation.

Founded in 2011 by Pauzagin Tonsing under the Centre for Community Initiatives (CCI), TMI started with just 15 children and a clear purpose: to provide children with disabilities a safe, nurturing space where they could learn and grow. By 2015, the number had grown to 25, and TMI had already begun introducing adapted curricula, sibling volunteers, and a Parents Support Group to create a holistic support system.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Over the years, TMI's impact deepened through its Open-Door Service, Home-Based Care, and the Malsawm Ability Resource Centre (MARC). Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school adapted with online learning, showcasing stories of resilience and progress against all odds.

From 2021 to 2023, the focus expanded to skill-based learning, including sign language and braille. Chingbiakdik, a girl born with congenital cataracts, now confidently reads and writes, embodying the success of tailored education plans.

The academic year 2023-24 saw 44 students benefit from personalised learning under the National Institute of Open Schooling. Among them, Pauginsean, an 8-year-old with ADHD, grew into a socially engaged learner, while 5-year-old Mawi with cerebral palsy took her first independent steps.

TMI's Early Intervention Unit supported 55 children, including Jamgunhao, a child with autism who demonstrated remarkable progress in communication. Its Inclusive Education Programme now partners with six mainstream schools, creating a future where every child, like Class X student Kholching, who dreams of becoming a cabin crew member, feels seen, valued, and empowered.

"In Churachandpur, love speaks louder than barriers. At TMI, every child's voice and dream matter," says Special Educator Hoihkim.

As TMI looks to the future, it continues to grow not only as a school but as a symbol of possibility. With support from the Wipro Foundation and the generosity of the local community, which funds over half of TMI's operations, the school is proving that real change begins when people believe in each other. For children like Tyson, Tina, and little Mawi, TMI is not just a school; it's the start of a life filled with dignity, opportunity, and boundless hope. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)