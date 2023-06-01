Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged people of Manipur not to pay heed to fake news and said strict action will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

He said Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey will head a peace committee with members of the civil society.

Amit Shah, who addressed a press conference here, announced relief measures for the people of the state in the wake of ethnic violence and said that those carrying weapons must surrender before the police while cautioning that not doing so will lead to strict action during combing operations from tomorrow.

"Central Government has constituted a committee to probe these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society," he said.

"I urge the citizens of Manipur to not pay heed to fake news. Strict actions will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Those carrying weapons must surrender before the police. Combing operations will start from tomorrow and if weapons are found with anyone, strict actions will be taken," he added.

The union minister assured the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," he said.

Amit Shah said the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence will be given Rs 5 lakh by the central government and Rs 5 lakh by the Manipur government as compensation.

The amount will be transferred to the victims through DBT. Special medical officers will ensure medical facilities in areas hit by violence, he said.

Joint Secretary and Joint Director level officers of the Home Ministry and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state.

The Home Minister said that online education and examination will be held as per plan.

"Education officials will reach the state and we will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan," he said

Amit Shah said the central government has provided eight teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state. Five teams have already reached here and three others are on the way.

The Home Minister expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the recent violence in the state.

"On behalf of the Government of India, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to all those who have died in the recent violence. It is natural for all of us to feel sad when a citizen of the country dies," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister said that he had visited various parts of the state in three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and met with representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities.

"In the last one month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities," he added.

He said Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government has done unprecedented work in the state and the last six years were known for peace and prosperity.

Opposition parties have said that nearly 100 people have died in ethnic violence in the state and many more have gone missing.

They said over 2000 houses have been either burned or destroyed and around 10000 people, including women and children, are still living in relief camps and safer places without proper health and sanitation facilities.

The ethnic violence took earlier this month and there have been sporadic incidence of violence. (ANI)

