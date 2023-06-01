Shimla, June 1 (IANS) At least 45 passengers had a narrow escape as a state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in Karsog in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday, police said. The bus hit a tree that stopped it from rolling down further. Himachal Pradesh Accident: Indian Army Employee Among Two Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge Near Ropa Rahla in Mandi.

At the time of the accident that occurred near Bhanera on the Mandi-Karsog road, there were 45 people, comprising the driver and the conductor. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tourist Bus Overturns on Manali-Chandigarh Highway in Jabli; One Killed and 41 Injured.

HRTC Bus Accident Video:

Eyewitnesses said rescuers had a tough time evacuating victims. People in the area began rescue operations even before local authorities reached the spot. Most of the people were from Mandi district.

