Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 27 (ANI): In another significant step towards restoring peace and security in Manipur, many operations were conducted in the early hours of Saturday by Security Forces in the valley districts, namely Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, Churachandpur.

In one of those operations, Manipur Police arrested two individuals for possession of 156 (one hundred fifty-six) soap cases containing contraband brown sugar in Sehken village under Behiang police station, Churachandpur district, according to a statement.

The accused have been identified as Peter Haokip (33) and Lhunkholal Haokip (23).

Meanwhile, Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials from multiple sites during operations conducted across the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, according to the release.

The press statement also mentioned the successful hosting of the Kargil Vijay Diwas event hosted at Palace Auditorium, MSFDS, Palace Compound, Imphal, to pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War of 1999.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while DGP Rajiv Singh presided as the President of the function.

A total of 111 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, none were detained by the Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints, the statement said.

Movement of 275 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, the statement added.

The police further appealed to the general public not to believe any rumours and to be vigilant of false videos.

"Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," the statement added. (ANI)

