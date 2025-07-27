Haridwar, July 27: Six people died in a stampede at the Manshadevi temple in Haridwar, which was thronged by a huge crowd, on Sunday.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths. "I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," the officials said. Mansa Devi Temple Stampede: 6 Killed, Several Others Injured as Massive Crowd Triggers Chaos in Haridwar Shrine (Watch Videos).

Haridwar Temple Stampede

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others got injured in the stampede. pic.twitter.com/ScUaYyq2Z3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Stampede-like situation at Mansa Devi Temple. Injured admitted to the hospital; casualties feared. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/gQ5SdtXjaR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2025

Visuals from the site showed the injured being rushed to the hospital in ambulances. More details awaited.

