Mumbai, July 27: Assam’s much-anticipated Sunday lucky draw is back, and lottery enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 27, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most widely played lotteries in the state. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared shortly and is expected to draw huge participation once again. The winners' list will be updated online in multiple phases at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Players can check their ticket numbers and results on the official portal, bodolotteries.com.

For those who purchased tickets for today’s draw, the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF will be made available online without the hassle of ads. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Sunday, July 27, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Bodoland is known for its diverse lottery options, with popular games such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi running across the week. These draws continue to attract lottery fans from Assam and beyond. Scroll below to know where to check your results and stay updated. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared three times daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, on bodolotteries.com. This official portal provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, including the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers. Players can easily access the results without navigating through ads or unreliable websites. Click here to check today’s Bodoland Lottery Result and verify if you are among the lucky winners.

