Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 11 (ANI): During the last 24 hours, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur on May 10, according to a press release.

The authorities recovered various arms and ammunitions during the search operations which are as follows: one 7.62 SLR along with one magazine, one modified .303 rifle without magazine, one SBBL gun, two .22 Rifle, one flare gun, two 9 mm pistol along with two magazines, one 9 mm Pistol with empty Magazine, one 36 HE Hand Grenade without detonator, one baofeng handheld set, one .303 ammunition, one 5.56 mm ammunition of INSAS Rifle, two 7.62 mm ammunition of SLR.

Also Read | Amritsar: Authorities in Punjab Advise Residents To Observe Caution, Not To Create Panic Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Seven .22 ammunition, three rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two BP Vest along with four plastic plates (suspected to be used as BP), three pairs of Jungle boots, three white plastic bag and one sack bag from Sajirok Turd Mapal under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West District.

On the basis of intelligence, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab the culprits involved in extortion activities in the state, following items were also recovered during the search the operations.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Passenger Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Despite Ceasefire Agreement Brokered by US.

The security forces arrested two active members of KCP (PWG) organization, namely Ningthoujam Kiran Meitei alias Bolinao (29) of Lairenkabi Mayai Leikai from Imphal West District and Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh of Salam Mamang Leikai, Salam Keikhu, Imphal West District.

They were involved in extortion from different government departments/officials and the general public located in valley area. From their possession, the following items were recovered:

Eight ammunition of AK Rifle, 46 5.56 mm ammunition, nine 5.56 mm ammunition of INSAS Rifle, three ammunition, seven empty cases of .303 ammunition, one .303 ammunition, four empty cases of AK Rifle ammunition, two empty cases of INSAS Rifle ammunition, 15 of 12 Bore ammunition (Barrel ammunition), one white bag containing two BAOFENG handheld set along with two chargers, one green BP vest along with two iron plates (suspected to be used as BP and one camouflage helmet, two mobile handset, one Aadhaar Card, one four-wheeler and green backpack were recovered during the operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)