Imphal West, February 14: Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP wants to root out corruption by bringing change in the system.

Addressing a public rally in Langthabal, Manipur, the Defence Minister said, "No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP government at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system."

Speaking further, Rajnath said since the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state has witnessed development. Under the BJP government, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved, he added.

"After the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state witnessed development. During the BJP-led government road, rail and air connectivity in the region improved," the Defence Minister said.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

