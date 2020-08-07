Imphal, Aug 7 (PTI) Manipur on Friday reported the highest single-day jump of 249 COVID-19 cases, taking the states coronavirus caseload to 3,466, officials said.

Two more patients also succumbed to the disease and the states death toll reached 10, they said.

Of the 249 people who tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, 165 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Officials said that 63 of the new cases have no significant travel history.

The two men who died of coronavirus infection had comorbidity issues, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,530.

Twenty-one patients also recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the people who have been cured of COVID-19 to 1,926.

