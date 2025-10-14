Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], October 14 (ANI): Security Forces have arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), an extortionist and recovered several arms and ammunition in separate operations in different areas of the state.

During the operation on October 13, the Security Forces arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG) from the Patsoi Part-4 area under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district, namely Naorem Thembung (24) of Luker Mayai Leikai, Imphal West.

On the same day, in a separate operation, Security Forces arrested an extortionist, Leishangthem Surchandra Singh (48), of Sagolband Tera Sapam Leirak, L Minou-Koijam area, Tengnoupal district.

The forces recovered a car, two mobile phones and a receipt book containing the collection of extortion money.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including rifles, mortars, and grenades, were also recovered by the security forces from the Nepali Basti area near Churachandpur police station.

During the search operation, two single-barrel rifles, one country-made mortar (pompi), two country-made grenades, three country-made shells, and eight country-made mortar bombs were found. Additionally, 15 AK-47 empty cases, 25 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two wood-piercing shells were recovered and seized from the area.

On October 13, forces also recovered several arms and ammunition from the Keipha Road area under Police Station Moirang in the Bishnupur district.

They recovered one .303 sniper rifle with one magazine, one telescope, one country-made Sten gun, two single-barreled rifles, one .32 country-made pistol with one magazine, two BP pouches, five BP plates and one rubber tube. (ANI)

