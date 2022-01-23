Imphal, January 23: Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal. Also Read | Chattisgarh Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Gangraped By Four Men In Bilaspur, Accused Arrested.

Watch: Manipur Youth Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh Creates New Guinness World Record

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Congratulating the Manipuri youth, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!"

