Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Renowned Manipuri classical dancer Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi whose name was announced for the Padma Shri Award has expressed her regard and gratitude for the recognition bestowed on her for her life long passion for classical dance.

The government announced the Padma Awards on Saturday on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

Suryamukhi on Sunday told PTI, "I began dancing from early childhood years. Those were days (1940s) when Hinduism was at its peak in Imphal valley and every child was inclined towards dance and arts under the supervision of a guru."

Suryamukhi was born and brought up at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district, said it was due to the influence of her family members, local elders that her passion for classical dance began. Youngest among three siblings, at a very early stage of her life joined the Aryan theatre as child artist.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

The 89-year-old said her, "first formal training of dancing was under eminent gurus Yambem Mahavir and Padmashree late Meishnam Amubi at Pathsala (school) situated at her colony itself."

Suryamukhi became the artist of Nirtya Ashram which was founded by guru Yambem Mahavir and from 1952 she started performing her dancing talents in various states of the country and outside during which she performed several dance forms like 'Raas Leela', tribal folk dance, 'Lai-Haraoba'.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended heartiest congratulations to Ima Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award, 2025 for contributions to classical Manipuri dance.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Your dedication over five decades, including iconic performances at the Tagore Centenary and Geeta Govinda Seminar (1961), has elevated Manipuri dance to new heights on national and international stages."

"Manipur and the entire nation take immense pride in your achievements. May your legacy continue to inspire generations to come," Singh added.

Suryamukhi is one of the six Manipuri cultural delegates who represented the country and performed the Manipuri Cultural dance at the former Soviet Union in 1954.

The performance in Russia was her first performance abroad and she felt that she will never forget the journey. She was grateful to the government who had then appreciated the troupe of Manipur delegates for their outstanding performances. Later, she performed in China, Japan, South Korea and many other countries.

Suryamukhi said she made her debut in theatre in the play 'Modhuchandra' where she played the role of the daughter of Maharaj Bheigyachandra who was a pioneer of Manipuri Vaishnavism in the 18th century.

She recalled that one of the greatest challenges she faced was the discrimination of the people towards women who had joined the field of theatrical arts and dance.

In 1985, Suryamukhi was honoured with the Manipur Kala Akademi in recognition of her contribution and dedication to the field of dancing form of arts and in 1999 she was given the Nirtya Bhusan Upadhi by Manipur Sahitya Parishad.

In 2003 she was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and in 2009 she was also honoured with Guru Tarunkumar Saman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)