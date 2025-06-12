Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 12 (ANI): In the far-flung hills of Senapati, a quiet sporting revolution is underway--one that's shaping the future of Indian football. Here, in one of Manipur's most remote districts, the rhythm of life is often measured in goals and grit.

Young footballers like Yuno Richard are living proof. With his days split between morning drills and evening gym sessions, Yuno's dedication echoes the larger movement transforming Senapati's fields into fertile ground for sporting dreams.

Also Read | 'Flying Buses' To Beat Traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities? Know All About the Pod System That Nitin Gadkari Is Planning To Introduce.

"I go for training in the morning. In the evening, I go to the gym to keep myself physically fit, to activate my muscles and all--to be prepared for anything coming in my way," says Yuno, whose walls are lined with medals earned through persistence.

Thanks to improved internet access and growing media reach, youth in this region are now daring to dream beyond their boundaries, setting their sights on national and even global stages. This ambition is being supported by government programs, which are introducing synthetic football turfs, rural training centres, and better sports equipment--even in the hill districts.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Update: People Struggle As City Scorches Under Relentless Heat; IMD Issues 'Red Alert'.

Local heroes like Coach Tresen Pou are nurturing this raw talent. "There are a lot of multitalented players, not only in football but in volleyball, basketball, and other games as well," he notes.

For players like Lnkunang Keimai, inspiration comes from global icons. "I am a big fan of Ronaldo... We need more facilities like this ground. I want to play for the national team," he says with hope.

With support from NGOs, local clubs, and a growing network of mentors, Manipur's youth are turning rural playgrounds into launchpads.

In Senapati, football isn't just a game--it's a lifeline. And as the passion continues to spread, these remote fields may soon become the very heart of India's sporting future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)