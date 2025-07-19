Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 19 (ANI): In the bustling locality of Top Makha Leikai in Imphal, 45-year-old Nongthombam Rita is redefining the culinary landscape of Manipur through her food venture, Leimalen Foods.

What began as a small tea and snack stall outside her home has now evolved into a thriving enterprise, blending tradition with innovation.

Rita's signature product, Chakhao Gulla, a sweet made from Manipur's indigenous black rice, is winning hearts across the state. The idea took root during the Ningol Chakouba festival, a time when traditional delicacies are celebrated.

In 2020, she rented a machine from the District Industries Centre (DIC) to scale up production. Encouraged by its popularity, she later purchased a second-hand machine and continued manufacturing from home.

"Chakhao Gulla has been produced since 2014. In 2020, I borrowed a machine from the DIC and started making the products. Later, the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) helped me with a loan," said Rita.

Today, Leimalen Foods employs around 20 local women who meticulously prepare traditional snacks, adhering to modern packaging and hygiene standards. These women, many of whom juggle household duties, now earn a steady income and gain financial independence.

"I used the income to help my family and support my children's education," said Laishram Sushini, one of the workers at the unit.

The initiative not only preserves Manipur's culinary heritage but also creates economic opportunities for women in the community. During festive seasons like Ningol Chakouba, demand for Rita's products surges, with shelves across the state quickly emptying.

With support from local agencies and an unwavering vision, Nongthombam Rita dreams of taking Manipur's flavours beyond state borders. Her journey is a testament to resilience, entrepreneurship, and the power of community-driven growth. (ANI)

