New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Incarcerated AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brought to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital here for consultation for orthopaedic issues on Tuesday, sources said.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister is lodged in jail following his arrest in February last year in connection with the excise policy case.

Sources said that the 52-year-old leader was in the hospital for around two hours.

"He was taken to LNJP for a medical checkup at around 10.30 am, and at 1 pm he was brought back to Tihar. He was taken to LNJP on the advice of Jail doctors. He had complained of shoulder pain and toothache. He is fine now and taken back to Tihar," a source said.

An official said that Sisodia was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up. He said that the AAP leader has joint pain and dental issues.

