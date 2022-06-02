Mumbai, June 2: A sea of mourners bid a tearful adieu to the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was cremated at his native village in Punjab on June 1. And now, a day after his cremation, chilling details of the murder have come out. Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.

The chilling details have been revealed by Moose Wala's friend who was with him in his car at the time of the incident, reports NDTV. Apparently, the Sidhu Moose Wala was on his way to meet his aunt in Barnala when he was shot dead in broad daylight. When the attack on Moose Wala took place, his friends Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh were also in the car. The duo survived the attack. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who Is Goldy Brar? Did Lawrence Bishnoi Kill Punjabi Singer to Avenge Close Friend Vicky Middukhera?.

According to reports, Gurvinder Singh witnessed the attack firsthand from the backseat of the car and now the late singer's friend has revealed how the whole incident took place. Singh said that Moose Wala did not take security officials along as five people could not be accommodated in the jeep.

In his complaint to the police, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh said that he was following Moose Wala in another car with the two security men. Interestingly, when Mosee Wala's car reached his aunt's village, a shot was fired from behind the vehicle while another car blocked his Mahindra jeep from the front.

Gurviner Singh said that a man carrying an automatic assault rifle appeared in front of the jeep and started firing indiscriminately. He also said that Moose Wala fired two rounds from his pistol, however, it wasn't enough as the assailants were armed with assault rifles. As per his statement, the assailants fired at the car continuously from three sides. Although Moose Wala tried to escape he couldn't, Singh added. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Is Mankirt Aulakh Goldy Brar's Next Target? Singer To Be Questioned by Punjab Police.

After his death, Sidhu's autopsy report revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body. Sources from the police said that the assailants fired 30 rounds in less than two minutes after which they fled the spot. An Avtomat Nikonova model of 1994 also known as AN-94 Russian Assault Rifle was used by the attackers as some of its bullets were recovered from the crime spot. Shockingly, some houses that were around 200 meters away from the spot also had bullet holes on their walls.

Could Sidhu Moose Wala be saved?

According to a report in IANS, local residents of Jawaharke village of Mansa district claimed that the late singer was alive for a few minutes even after the attack took place. "The jeep was locked from inside and we had to break open its doors to get inside and take out the wounded people," one of the local residents, who was among the first to reach the spot after the incident said.

Local villagers said that when they broke open the doors of the car, Moose Wala was still breathing. "Though he was badly wounded, his heart was still beating. We sensed it," they said. Police officials also said that even after firing 30 rounds of bullets, the attacked checked whether Moose Wala was still alive. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Neeraj Bawana Gang Vows Revenge For Singer's Death in 2 Days.

In the complaint, Moose Wala's father said that several gangsters had threatened his son over the phone. After Moose Wala's death, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing of the late singer-turned-actor-politician.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).