New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.

According to the man's family, he left his house in a huff on Friday night after talking to someone on the phone.

At 4:22 am on Saturday, information was received that a man's body was found hanging from a tree in a park opposite Batra Hospital in the Sangam Vihar area, the police said.

Police rushed to the spot and found the body that was hanging from the tree with a plastic rope, they said.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary, they said.

The man's father and other relatives have been examined. They said he was talking to someone, perhaps his wife, on the phone around 11 pm last night when he suddenly got angry. He smashed his mobile phone against a wall and left the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said.

None of the family members suspects foul play in the matter. Besides ligature, no injury was found on the body of the deceased, the police said.

