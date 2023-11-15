New Delhi, November 15: The body of a man covered in blood was found in a car in East Delhi's Ghazipur village, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body. The area was sealed off and a forensic team was called in at the spot to collect evidence. Delhi Shocker: Juvenile Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl in East Delhi, Taken Into Custody

"Police and forensic investigations are ongoing and more details are awaited," police said. Following the incident, locals gathered at the scene. The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh vehicle registration mark, has been impounded, police said.

Man's Body Found Soaked in Blood Inside Car

Delhi | Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in Ghazipur. Police and Forensics investigations are ongoing. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OvXdWleisg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Ghazipur is situated on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghaziabad. More details are awaited

