New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday launched MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026, a nationwide youth-centric initiative aimed at enhancing the understanding of the Union Budget by the Youths of the country and making budgetary provisions more accessible, relatable and citizen-centric. The initiative seeks to connect the Union Budget 2026 with the everyday lives of citizens by engaging youth from colleges, institutions and coaching centers across the country through a structured and participatory framework.

The Union Minister said that this competition will start on the MY Bharat platform (https://mybharat.gov.in/) from tomorrow (February 3, 2026). It is a national-level online quiz on the Union Budget 2026, open to youth registered on the MY Bharat portal. The deadline for participation is 17th February. After this, top performers from each State and Union Territory will be selected and they will take part in the second round from February 17 to March 3, 2026, which will be an essay-writing round. In the essay round, youth will receive 8 topics related to the Union Budget aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The participants will share their views and ideas through essays.

The Union Minister further added that "During the Budget Speech this year, the Finance Minister appreciated the innovative ideas shared by youth during VBYLD and mentioned that some ideas were included in the Union Budget 2026-27. With MY Bharat Budget Quest, we want to continue this spirit and empower young voices once again."

Evaluation of essays will be undertaken between March 3 and March 10, 2026, and State/UT-wise merit lists will be announced on March 10, 2026. State and UT-wise winners will subsequently get an opportunity to participate in an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vision of a Viksit Bharat Budget, reinforcing the Government's commitment to informed youth participation in national economic discourse and development priorities. (ANI)

