Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Five Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday alleged that roads in many parts of the state are in "bad condition", but the Khattar-led government was not paying attention to them.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the government should issue a white paper on how many roads have been built during the present regime. They should also mention their current condition.

Bhukkal, who along with party MLAs Varun Choudhary, B L Saini, Jagbir Singh Malik and Amit Sihag addressed a news conference here, claimed that fatal accidents have increased in the state due to such roads.

"But the government does not pay any attention to it. No heed is paid even to the announcements made by the chief minister," she said.

Jagbir Malik said the BJP-led state government has decided to transfer 6,000 km of roads to Zilla Parishad from the Marketing Board.

"The Zilla Parishad does not have required arrangements to build roads, let alone repair them. The chief minister is not even able to build roads in the constituencies of his own MLAs," he alleged.

B L Saini and Varun Choudhary also highlighted the bad state of the roads with the latter saying that the issue was also discussed in the last assembly session.

"People of the state have to use these roads daily. Many people have lost lives due to the bad condition of these roads, but the government is not paying attention," Choudhary said.

Mentioning the defect liability period, he said the rectification period applies to contractors who build these roads, but no action is taken against them in case of no proper upkeep of roads.

No attention is paid to even overload vehicles which ply on several roads of the state, he added.

