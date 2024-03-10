Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Jharkhand police on Sunday claimed that a Maoist was killed and a few others sustained bullet injuries in a fierce encounter with security forces in Hazaribag district.

SP Arvind Kumar Singh said around 12 members of the Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a Maoist splinter group led by area commander Diwakar Ganju, had assembled in Ureej jungle situated between Barkagaon and Keredari police stations to carry out an operation.

Upon receiving intelligence, Singh, along with police and CRPF personnel, swiftly moved to apprehend them. However, upon encountering the security forces, Ganjhu and his associates started firing, prompting the security forces to respond, the SP said.

The SP, however, said the body of the Maoist suspected to have been killed, was yet to be recovered.

