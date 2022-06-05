Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Days after the arrest of Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, her lawyer on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into her case.

Chitale was arrested on May 15 and was sent for 14-day judicial custody after police custody ended on May 18.

Chitale was arrested on May 15 after a case was registered against her under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc), 505 (intent of mutiny) of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as 15 cases have been filed in Maharashtra against the actor.

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements about Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Maharashtra police have seized her laptop, computer hard disk and other electronic evidence. (ANI)

