Latur, Apr 24 (PTI) Speakers at the three-day 95th All India Marathi Literary Conference, which concluded in Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sahitya Nagari in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, demanded a research centre to conserve and spread 'vachana' literature.

'Vachana' or literally "that which is said" is literature characterized by rhythmic writing.

"The Maharashtra government must set up a research centre in Latur to conserve and spread vachana literature. It will help people understand the teachings of Mahatma Basaveshwar who, through this literature, brought about social revolution in the 12 century AD," said orator Dr Ganesh Belambe.

Indumati Sutar said the literature of Basaveshwar teaches people how to live life, while Dr Basavaling Pattaddevaru said the state government must make efforts to spread it and also translate it into other languages.

