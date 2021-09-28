Fatehpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old married man and his minor girlfriend allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Chaitu Pal and the 16-year-old girl were found on the banks of a pond in Benti village in Thariyanv Police Station area of Fatehpur district on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to the villagers, Pal and the girl were distant relatives, SHO of Thariyanv Police Station Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said.

An empty bottle of poisonous substance was found lying near the bodies suggesting that both committed suicide, he said.

We are probing the matter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

