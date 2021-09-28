Google has reportedly announced that its services such as Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube will stop working from today on several smartphones. These smartphones are those which run on the outdated Android 2.3.7 operating system. Users will not be able to sign in when they try to use above mentioned apps. Gmail, YouTube, Drive & Google App Will No Longer Work on These Android Phones From September 27, 2021; Here’s Why.

As a reminder, Android 2.3.7 was launched in December 2010 and now the company has announced to not allow users access Google's suite of apps who are using smartphones that run on this OS. If users try to sign in to these apps, they might get an incorrect username or password error.

To continue using YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Calendar, the tech giant has requested users to update to Android 3.0 or above, if their device supports it. Here are the smartphones that will not support the respective apps. LG Spectrum, Sony Xperia S, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia Go, Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, Motorola XT532, HTC Evo 4G and Motorola Fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).