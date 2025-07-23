Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered in Haridwar city to take a dip in the Holy Ganga river in the early hours of Wednesday on the occasion of 'Shravan' Shivratri and the last day of Kanwar Yatra 2025.

Chandausi Circle Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Anuj Chaudhary, said that the administration has set up a camp in the area to provide basic amenities for the devotees (Kanwariyas) coming back from Haridwar during their yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Chaudhary emphasised that the camp has all the basic facilities, including food and medical care.

"The camp has been running for 3-4 days for all the devotees who are bringing the sacred water from Haridwar. Those who require medical attention have been provided with facilities. Arrangements for refreshments, drinking water, and medicines have been made for all of them here. This deployment has been made for all of them here. This deployment has been there for the last 10 to 12 days. There is a separate deployment both inside and outside the temple premises, with cameras also installed. The route has also been diverted from the side from which Kanwariyas are coming," CO Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the administration in Bulandshahr has mounted a multi-layered security operation to ensure a peaceful and seamless passage for the pilgrims.

Additionally, the sacred festival of Sawan Shivratri is being celebrated within Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees and Kanwar pilgrims gather at prominent Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform rituals.

In Varanasi, special prayers are being conducted at the Shiva Temple of the Kailash Math.

The city also witnessed massive footfall at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the most revered Jyotirlingas in India. Long queues of saffron-clad Kanwar pilgrims, many of whom had walked barefoot for days, lined the streets, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity and offer their prayers on these spiritually significant days. (ANI)

