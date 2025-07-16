Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 16 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the State Secretariat in Agartala under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, where key decisions were taken regarding recruitment across several departments.

The Chief Minister's cabinet meeting concluded successfully with major announcements aimed at strengthening the state's education and healthcare sectors.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, July 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

As per the cabinet decision, a total of 1,615 teaching positions will soon be filled across Tripura. The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) will oversee the recruitment process.

The breakdown is as follows: 915 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs) will be recruited to teach classes 11 and 12, and 700 Graduate Teachers will be appointed to teach classes 9 and 10.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

This large-scale hiring initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality of education and address the teacher shortage in secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

In addition to the teaching sector, the Department of Health and Family Welfare will appoint six new Medical Officers, a move that will help boost medical services in rural and urban health centres.

Furthermore, 37 faculty and teaching administrative positions will be filled at the National Law University, including posts such as Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

This recruitment drive reflects the government's commitment to strengthening key public service sectors and creating employment opportunities for qualified candidates in Tripura.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Monday that the country's development is not possible without the development of the Janajati community. In view of this, he wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address some of the problems faced by the Bru people in the state.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the District-Level Mega Campaign on Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan at the Gobinda Community Hall, Jirania Sub-Division. He criticised the previous left-front-led government of the state for using the Janajati community as a vote bank.

"They (CPM led govt) used the Janajati community for vote bank politics. Now, the BJP government always thinks about the people and the development of the Janajati community by making them self-reliant. The way PM Modi connects with people through Mann Ki Baat, I doubt if any leader in the world connects like that. We are public representatives, but we must not forget who we are here for; we must work for the people," CM Saha said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)