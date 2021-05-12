Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) `Encounter specialist' police inspector Daya Nayak on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has stayed his transfer out of the city.

Nayak, a high-profile officer with some 80 `encounters' to his credit, was recently transferred to Gondia in eastern Maharashtra and posted with the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee there.

He was heading the Juhu unit of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai and was part of the ATS team which probed the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here.

He had moved the MAT challenging the transfer order.

"MAT has stayed my transfer to Gondia and directed me to continue with ATS Mumbai," Nayak told reporters.

Senior police officers could not be contacted for confirming the development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)