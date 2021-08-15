Mathura, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma Sunday inaugurated an oxygen plant in the Mathura hospital, upgrading the district health infrastructure ahead of the much-feared third COVID-19 wave.

In the runup to the third possible wave which is predicted to affect children more, the hospital is also setting up a pediatric ICU, Mathura's Chief Medical Superintendent Mukund Bansal told reporters on Sunday after the inauguration of the oxygen plant by Sharma.

While the oxygen plant was set up from the contribution from Sharma's MLALAD fund, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini is financing the establishment of the pediatric ICU in the hospital from her MPLAD fund, Dr Bansal said.

With the inauguration of the oxygen plant and subsequent addition of 70 oxygen beds, the hospital has become fully self-reliant for the life-saving gas, the CMS said, adding the hospital's oxygen plant has the capacity to generate 667 litres of the gas per minute.

The hospital has already begun administering the gas to needy patients, he said, adding 12 oxygen beds have been kept in the hospita's emergency ward, and, if required, more oxygen beds could be provided in the hospital.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Minister Sharma also inaugurated facilities for X-ray and RO water for the patients, besides opening a police post in the hospital premises, Dr Bansal said.

