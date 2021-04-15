Mathura, Apr 15 (PTI) The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.

City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and Sanjay, both in their mid-twenties and residents of Hathiyavali village in the district, police also seized a country-made pistol, a country-made gun and several rounds of live and used cartridges.

The two were running the illegal factory in their village itself under the Farah police station.

The police team during a raid on Thursday night on the factory also seized several tools used in making guns.

