Mathura (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Police here have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in black marketing of petrol and diesel, officials said on Monday.

Two other gang members are on the run and efforts are being made to arrest them, they said.

The three accused were caught red-handed on Sunday while taking out diesel from a tanker parked in the Refinery police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Lokesh Bhati said.

Diesel-filled containers and equipment for taking out petrol and diesel from a tanker without breaking the seal were recovered from the accused, the police said.

The gang used to sell petrol and diesel at double the market price, they said.

