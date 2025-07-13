Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Varanasi police on Sunday arrested a man who had allegedly cheated more than 25 women by creating fake matrimonial profiles claiming to be an Army officer. The accused defrauded these women of Rs 40 lakh and had been cheating them for the past six years, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan Thangamani.

The accused, Dayali Upaliya, is a resident of the NTPC Police Station, District Pedapalli, Telangana.

"Today in Thana, Chitaipur Commissionerate Varanasi, we arrested one suspected person named Dayali Upaliya, who is a resident of NTPC Police station, District Pedapalli, Telangana. We found out that he had cheated almost 25 plus women by creating fake matrimonial profiles and has defrauded these women to the tune of Rs 40 lakhs so far and he has been doing it for the last six years", DCP Thangamani told ANI.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint by a woman from the Chadola district, currently residing in Varanasi commissionerate.

"A woman from Chandoli District who is presently residing in Commissionerate Varanasi in her complaint said that she was in a relationship with the accused and had had asked to legalise the marriage. She asked for documents but he was not ready to give them...Further legal action is being taken", DCP Crime said.

Police have recovered army uniforms and fake name plates in the names of Major Amit and Major Joseph from the custody of the accused. Printing material and paper which are used for creating fake Identity cards were also recovered from his possession. On further investigation, the police found out that the accused potrayed himself as an army officer to get married to three women.

"We recovered army uniforms from him. He also has in his custody fake name plates in the names of Major Amit and Major Joseph. In addition to this, we also obtained a few fake ID cards from central police organisations, including the National Investigation Agency, the Territorial Army, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. We also got hold of the printing materials, the papers that are used for creating these fake ID cards, and it also came to our notice that he had already married three women by posing as an army officer", DCP Thangamani said. (ANI)

