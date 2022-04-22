Varanasi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday met with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state.

The aspect of connecting Bhojpuri-speaking people of Mauritius to the tourist centres of Uttar Pradesh and also expanding the export of GI-tagged (geographical indication) and other products here was also discussed in the meeting, official sources said.

Adityanath felicitated Jugnauth with an 'angavastram' prepared by Kashi artisans.

A grand wooden model of the Ram temple was also gifted to him before Jugnauth left for the airport, concluding his visit to Varanasi.

The Mauritian prime minister, along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Thursday evening.

During the visit, they took a round of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Pravind Jugnauth's ancestors were from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday morning, he had immersed the ashes of his father, former Mauritius prime minister Sir Anerood Jugnauth, in the Ganges amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

