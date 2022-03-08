New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two notches above the season's average, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 35 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloud sky for the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Apple's New iPad Air Likely To Come With Silicon M1 Processor: Report.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 263) at around 9:30 pm, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)