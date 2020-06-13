Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Close to Normal in Hry, Punjab

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:14 PM IST
Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with their common capital Chandigarh receiving a sharp spell of rain in the afternoon.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Complete Shutdown to be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Every Sunday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul and Hisar recorded respective maximums of 38.2, 38, 40.8 and 41 degrees Celsius, which were within normal limits.

The mercury also hovered near normal limits in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, with the maximum temperature settling at 39.6 degrees Celsius, 37.9 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

