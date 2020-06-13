India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Close to Normal in Hry, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with their common capital Chandigarh receiving a sharp spell of rain in the afternoon.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul and Hisar recorded respective maximums of 38.2, 38, 40.8 and 41 degrees Celsius, which were within normal limits.

The mercury also hovered near normal limits in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, with the maximum temperature settling at 39.6 degrees Celsius, 37.9 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

