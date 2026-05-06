Nashik Mall Fire: Blaze in Star Plus Mall Basement Triggers Hospital Evacuation, Newborns and Critical Patients Shifted to Safety (Watch Video)

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A major fire erupted in the basement of Star Plus Mall on Nashik Road Tuesday evening, leading to the emergency evacuation of multiple hospitals located within the complex. The blaze, which reportedly started around 5:30 PM in the parking area, destroyed at least three vehicles, including an ambulance. Dense black smoke quickly filled the upper floors, causing panic among shoppers and medical staff. Firefighters from Nashik Road and nearby stations brought the flames under control within 30 minutes. Hospital personnel were seen carrying newborn infants and critical patients to safety. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit or a cylinder blast in a parked vehicle as the possible cause. Nashik Fire: Blaze Erupts Inside House As Firecrackers Go Off During Celebrations of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Win.

Massive Fire at Nashik’s Star Plus Mall Triggers Emergency Evacuation

VIDEO | Nashik, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at Star Mall, triggering panic in the area. Emergency services rushed to the spot. Patients from a nearby hospital were safely evacuated as a precaution. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.… pic.twitter.com/L4c1WAKLe5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).