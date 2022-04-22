Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to normal limits in most parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Ambala recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Karnal and Hisar settled at 37.4 and 39 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department's weather report said here.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius. Rohtak's maximum temperature settled at 38.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar's maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur's maximum settled at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

