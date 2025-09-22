New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri.

Sharing an X post, Rahul Gandhi wished for "happiness, peace, and prosperity" in the lives of the citizens.

"Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. May the grace of Maa Durga always bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Jai Mata Di," he wrote.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm greetings on the occasion.

He also wished everyone happiness, prosperity, and peace.

"Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of worship of the Goddess of power Maa Durga, Shardiya Navratri. May the grace of Maa Adishakti remain upon everyone. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into your lives; that is my good wish," Kharge posted on X.

On the auspicious start of the nine-day religious festival, devotees are gathering in multitudes at temples across different parts of the country today to offer prayers to Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

The devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at Devkali Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri. A huge influx of devotees was also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital.

Additionally, devotees also flocked to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

