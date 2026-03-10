Hyderabad, March 10: Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi has officially approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police to lodge a complaint regarding persistent online harassment and defamatory content. The move comes after a series of targeted social media posts allegedly aimed at damaging the actress’s reputation and causing significant distress to her family.

The Hyderabad Cybercrime unit confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation has been initiated to identify the individuals behind the digital attacks. The case marks a significant step by the actress to address the rising trend of celebrity trolling and digital abuse in the regional film industry. Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case: Actress and Former TMC MP Records Statement Before Magistrate in Court (Watch Video).

Allegations of Systematic Defamation

According to the complaint, a specific Instagram account—identified in local reports as "Purple Crayon00"—has been consistently sharing "false allegations" and "objectionable remarks" about Tripathi and her family members. The actress stated that the content went beyond mere criticism, involving personal abuse and defamatory claims intended to tarnish her public image.

Tripathi, who is married to actor Varun Tej and is a prominent member of the "Mega" family (the Konidela household), expressed that the harassment had reached a level that required legal intervention. Officials have reportedly registered the case under Section 67 of the IT Act, alongside Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with online offenses and defamation. Kannada Actress Summoned by Karnataka Police Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Industrialist Arvind Reddy.

Police Investigation Underway

Cybercrime officials are currently utilizing digital and technical evidence to trace the owner of the flagged account. Investigators are working to pinpoint the IP addresses associated with the defamatory posts to verify the identity of the perpetrator.

"Cybercrime officials have started an investigation and are working to trace the account owner through digital and technical evidence," a police representative stated. Authorities have also signaled that they will seek to have the offensive content removed from social media platforms as part of the ongoing probe.

Context and Career Updates

This is not the first time the actress has taken a stand against online misinformation; in 2020, she filed a similar complaint against an individual making fraudulent claims about her personal life. Tripathi married fellow actor Varun Tej in November 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vaayuv, in September 2025.

On the professional front, Lavanya Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Sathi Leelavathi. Originally scheduled for a March 6 release, the movie has been briefly delayed, with a new premiere date expected to be announced shortly. Her husband, Varun Tej, is also preparing for the summer 2026 release of his comedy-horror film, Korean Kanakaraju.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).