Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly between March 11 to 15.

Adressing the media at Guwahati, Sarma stated that in case the Election Commission postpones the election dates, then a third phase of Jan Ashirwad Yatra would take place.

"We will do the third phase of Yatra; otherwise, this Yatra will continue along with the election," he said.

Sarma also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, particularly targeting party leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, and alleged that the opposition party attempted to disrupt the Jan Ashirwad Yatra at some points.

"Congress had tried to make difficulties in a few places during my yatra. I haven't seen anything of Congress's position in the places where Sanatani, tribal, Hindu, Assamese people (both Hindu and Muslim)," said Sarma,

Further targeting Gogoi and Hussain, he said, "BJP will gain if they are both in the Congress party. Just like PM Modi will always be the Prime Minister if Rahul Gandhi is in Congress."

He also dismissed the claims that the 'Orunodoi scheme' where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government will transfer Rs 3600 crore to the bank account of 40 lakh women beneficiaries, was politically motivated, citing the long-run of the scheme.

"We have already won three elections after implementing this scheme. But unlike other states, there is no mass transfer. This transfer is limited to a certain category of women. So this is a very controlled scheme, not linked with the election. Because we have been doing it for the last 6 years," he said.

Highlighting that the scheme is highly controlled, he added. "We have several criteria, and we are following those criteria - like widow, divyang (handicapped), family having a cancer patient in the home. This is a complete scheme with lots of compassion. It has nothing to do with the election."

Each beneficiary will receive a consolidated amount of Rs 9000 for four months. The state government will transfer the amount to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

During the first phase, Sarma said that he travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public. "I don't think that the people give such blessing to another Chief Minister of Assam. A vote is a different matter, and giving blessings is a different matter," he said, adding that nothing in life is bigger than this achievement.

Earlier, the CM expressed happiness over the immense outpouring of public support when he traversed more 25 constituencies across 8 days during the Jan Ashirwad yatra on Monday.

The BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra started from Dhekiajuli assembly constituency on February 28, covering more than 900 km across 32 assembly constituencies of the state and interacting with lakhs of people, seeking their blessings.

"Lakhs of people participated and blessed us, came to see us. I have not seen this kind of public response in my entire political life," CM Sarma said.

The BJP has also set to decide on the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The potential addition of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the NDA's fold also adds to the party's strength ahead of the polls.

The 126-seat assembly is likely to go to polls in March-April, however no official dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. (ANI)

