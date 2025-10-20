Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister of School and Higher Education Sakina Itoo on Monday extended wishes on Diwali as the millions are celebrating the festival of lights across the country.

"Warm wishes for a bright and delightful Diwali! May this festival bring abundance, happiness, and harmony to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!," Itoo posted on X.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja.The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Meanwhile, Indian Army's Balnoi Battalion of Krishna Ghati Brigade on Monday celebrated Diwali with civilians of the extreme Line of Control (LoC) in Balnoi Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

The army battalion interacted with the civilians and encouraged their morale, and thanked the people who had joined with them to celebrate Diwali.

The Indian army families celebrated Diwali with children in the LoC Tangdhar Sector. The children showed appreciation for the army's role in computer education.

The celebration featured the lighting of diyas and the sharing of sweets, filling the village with warmth and festival cheers despite its isolation.

The occasion brought joy to the villagers and offered soldiers stationed far from their families a sense of belonging and togetherness during the festival of lights.

Locals were filled with joy as they celebrated the festival with "real heroes," expressing their reassurance in the Indian Army.

"Today, we are celebrating Diwali with our real heroes, the Indian Army. We feel grateful. I wish everyone a happy Diwali," a resident said.

"We have celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army in these border areas for the first time. Many greetings to everyone on Diwali. Indian Army also celebrates Eid with us, and that is why we gathered today to celebrate Diwali with them," another resident said. (ANI)

